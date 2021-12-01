59°
Motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash

28 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, December 01 2021 Dec 1, 2021 December 01, 2021 8:40 PM December 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @Dannydeluna

GONZALES - A motorcyclist was killed when he rear-ended a truck Wednesday afternoon. 

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist died around 5:30 p.m. at the scene near the corner of Highway 44 and Cannon Road. 

No other injuries were reported.

