Motorcyclist killed after crashing into traffic signal box at Baton Rouge intersection

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal traffic light control panel near the Capital Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver, 28-year-old Jarrod Braud, was taken to a hospital and died overnight.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.