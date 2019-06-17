Mother's fiance indicted in death of 2-year-old girl

85°
Monday, June 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Shane Posey, 25, was indicted for first-degree murder. The child's mother, Kelsey Barth, was also arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles and negligent homicide for her involvement.

On March 8 police responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a home on Florida Avenue SW. At the scene, authorities found the toddler suffering from head trauma. The child was taken to a local hospital but died three days later.

Posey's next court date is set for June 26.

