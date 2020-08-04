More than 90 percent of Livingston Parish students expected to take in-person classes this semester

The Livingston Parish school system announced Tuesday that 93 percent of its student body had opted into taking classes in person when the semester begins this Friday.

According to a news release from the school system, 1,870 of the system's 25,879 students had enrolled in virtual-only courses. The majority of its students will take a hybrid format consisting of both on-campus and virtual instruction.

The system is scheduled to reopen schools Friday, Aug. 7.

Nearly 93 percent of all students enrolled in Livingston Parish Public Schools have opted to receive instruction through one of the district’s on-campus formats, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.

Murphy said as of Tuesday (Aug. 4) the district has 25,879 students enrolled to attend school in the fall. Of that total number, only 1,870 students – or 7.2% of all district students - have enrolled in a virtual-only format because of COVID-19 health concerns.

Livingston Parish Schools will open according to its Phase 2 plan on Aug. 7, with a majority of students receiving instruction through a hybrid format that includes on-campus and virtual instruction.

Currently, 8,222 students have been assigned to Group A that will attend class at their in-district schools on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, and 7,957 students will be in Group B that will attend class at their in-district schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday opposite Group A. The students will receive virtual instruction on the days they are not scheduled to be on their campuses. The hybrid structure applies to those students in grades 3 to 12.

Students in grades pre-K to 2, as well as students with special needs and those subject to special circumstances, will attend class at their in-district schools five days per week. Currently, 7,483 students are enrolled for this traditional campus learning group.

“It’s important for parents to know that no matter which learning option assigned or selected for their student, every student will receive quality instruction for that format,” Murphy said.

“When we were faced with delivering virtual instruction for students back in March, our schools and our teachers did the very best they could under those circumstances. Since then, our teachers have undergone extensive training on how to prepare for and deliver virtual instruction, our schools are better prepared to meet the technological demands, our campuses have reconfigured to allow for better distancing, and our system as a whole is ready to deliver instruction that meets the high expectations and rigor of what we have traditionally provided as a district.”

“While we anticipate having to work through some glitches and making adjustments, we want all our parents and students to know that we will be having class every day, and we will expect our students to be accountable for their graded work and attendance,” he said. “We have every intention of creating and maintaining a high-functioning learning atmosphere with high expectations at every level.”

Murphy said parents should continue to communicate with their child’s school to receive updates. He said any changes in the district’s instructional formats will be dictated by state guidelines for COVID recovery as determined by the governor.