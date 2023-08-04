95°
More than 100 receive diplomas in Southern summer commencement
BATON ROUGE - With "Pomp and Circumstance" echoing through the venue, more than 100 students accepted their diplomas in summer commencement exercises Friday at Southern University.
President and Chancellor Dennis Shields addressed those gathered in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The morning ceremony comes at the end of the summer session, and about two weeks before the start of the new school year.
Classes at Southern will resume on Aug. 21.
