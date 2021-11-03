More than 100 guns taken off the streets in Baton Rouge each month

BATON ROUGE - More than 1,300 guns confiscated by Baton Rouge police since January were either illegally owned, used in a crime or both.

"Our guys have been working hard to remove those guns that have been involved in any type of situation off the street and remove them from individuals to try and prevent situations from happening," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Police say a recent ballistics program that can determine if confiscated guns were fired in any crimes has helped remove weapons from the streets.

"We're pushing harder in an attempt to remove those guns that are involved in situations to prevent other incidents from occurring," McKneely said.

One thing BRPD is seeing more of this year is illegal modifications.

"It is illegal for individuals to modify their handguns and make them fully automatic. We are seeing that on the street."

Though the guns being confiscated are an equal mix of legal and illegal, one major source for the firearms may be surprising.

"Actual incidents and crimes are occurring from stolen handguns. A lot of criminals are out there looking for the opportunity to steal guns from vehicles and homes, but mostly vehicles."

Police remind residents to help them by locking parked vehicles and homes and making sure guns are secured.