Monthly food distribution event rescheduled due to recent severe weather

GONZALES - Ascension Parish's monthly food distribution event has been moved and rescheduled.

The parish government says that due to unforeseen circumstances caused by recent severe weather, the distribution event will now take place Tuesday at Lamar Dixon starting at 8 a.m.

Residents who typically receive monthly food distributions from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank should attend to collect essential supplies.