Monday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy today, Sun returns by midweek

April begins with temperatures well above average and muggy conditions. A cold front on Tuesday brings chance for spotty showers and cooler air for remainder of the week.

Today & Tonight: Southerly winds will continue to pump in moisture and warmer air from the gulf today. The muggy and warm conditions will be felt this morning as lows around the state are around 70°. Despite mainly cloudy skies all day today, Monday afternoon will feature temperatures in the mid-80's, well above average for the first day of April. While warm, evening conditions will be suitable for watching Southern take on LSU at Alex Box Stadium with warm temperatures all game and southerly winds between 10-20 mph adding a nice breeze. The warm and mostly cloudy conditions continue overnight, with lows early Tuesday nearing 71° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Clouds hang around Tuesday as well as the warm air. Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures again in the 80's ahead of a cold front that will bring changes for the rest of the week. As the front moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening, we hold a slight change to run into a spotty shower or storm, though most will remain dry. Behind the front, skies will quickly clear and northwesterly winds will usher in drier and cooler air. Wednesday through Friday will feature cool mornings, sunny skies, low humidity levels, and afternoons in the 70's!

-Emma Kate Cowan

