Monday AM Forecast: Storms may be on the strong side this afternoon

Strong storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front is approaching the area and will bring showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, a brief heavy downpour, frequent lightning, or even a spin up tornado. Areas further north are most likely to see storm turn severe. Strong storms will reach areas north of Baton Rouge in the late morning and areas south in the mid afternoon. Stay weather aware today as some strong storms will be around until sunset. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-70s, but they will drop fast as the front comes through. By 5 p.m. temperatures will be in the 50s and tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Up Next: Every day this week will be different. Tuesday will be chilly as temperatures struggle to reach the 60s. Light on and off showers will start up before sunrise and continue all day. Wednesday will start with temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds will be thick on Wednesday morning with a few light showers on and off through the first half of the day. Wednesday afternoon will be clearing, and temperatures will be near 70 degrees. A few isolated showers will be around on Thursday and Friday as temperatures approach 80 degrees. The next cold front will come through on Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will take a dip for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—strong storms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.