Monday AM Forecast: Quiet end to the year, Cooler air arrives on New Years Day

The final days of 2024 will see foggy early morning conditions and mostly sunny and mild afternoons. The next chill will arrive to the area just in time for the new year.

Today & Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place Monday morning until 9am for Parishes along and north of the I-10/12 corridor, as well as St. Mary Parish. Those included in the advisory could be dealing with visibilities less than a quarter of a mile during the morning commute. There is also a chill in the air today as temperatures overnight have dipped into the mid-40s in the Capital Area. After a cool start, mostly sunny skies will dominate and warm temperatures into the low 70s for afternoon highs.

Tonight, a few areas of patchy fog will be possible ahead of a cold front passage through the state. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s.

Up Next: Once the front moves through Tuesday morning, winds will shift to the northwest and will result in afternoon readings in the low 70s under clear skies. A secondary cold front will blow through later in the day on New Year's Eve with even cooler air to follow and begin 2025. For the rest of the week, highs will stay in the 60s with lows in the low 40s. There is a possibility of spotty showers with another reinforcing front near the end of the week.

There is a convincing signal for some really cold air, the coldest of the season, to push into the region by the middle of the following week. It is too early for specifics beyond that, but below average temperatures looks to be a given for the middle of the month.

– Emma Kate C.

