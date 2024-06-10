Monday AM Forecast: Front that delivers isolated showers today brings drier air for the week

A weak cold front will move through the state Monday and deliver the best shot at rain for the week. Behind the front, northerly winds will help usher in drier air and keep rain chances limited in the coming days.

Today & Tonight: Monday morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures that begin in the mid to upper 70's feeling closer to 80 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds all day as temperatures warm near 94° in the Capital City this afternoon. Around 40% of the WRBZ forecast area is expected to see a shower or storm Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front travels through the region. A few instances of small hail and sub-severe winds cannot be ruled out. Once the front pushes south off the coast, winds will take on a northerly direction and skies will begin to clear. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70's.

Up Next: The front is expected to stall off the coast over the next several days, keeping the best rain chances to the south this week. In the Capital Region, a push of air that will move in behind the front will help keep rain coverage to a minimum as well as allow mostly sunny conditions to prevail during the workweek. There will be limited relief from the heat but lower dewpoints will make the low-90 afternoon highs much more bearable. By the end of the week, temperatures will begin to creep back into the middle 90's.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate Cowan