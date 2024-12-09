Monday AM Forecast: Flood Watch for many parishes as gloomy weather and rain remain

The National Weather Service has issued a ***FLOOD WATCH*** for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parishes. It will be in effect Monday and last through Tuesday morning. A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

A slow-moving storm system will trigger several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the state through Tuesday. Generally, 1-3" of rainfall are expected with locally higher amounts in spots. While not everyone will experience problems, those that see the heaviest rain could experience rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour. Should that occur, it could lead to street and poor drainage flooding in urban areas.

Today & Tonight: Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day today. Drivers should be extra cautious as roadways will remain slick for commutes Monday. While the exact location remains unclear, an axis of heavy rain will set up somewhere in southeast Louisiana. It is not out of the question for it to do so in areas just to the east of Baton Rouge, such as Ascension, Livingston, and Tangipahoa. It is in this region that excessive runoff could result in nuisance standing water in common trouble spots, along with poor drainage flooding in urban settings. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday to Noon Tuesday (see above) to account for this. Not all areas in the watch will experience problems. Rather, said axis of heavy rain will likely set up somewhere within the watch area. The heavy rain risk appears low near and northwest of the Capital City. Temperatures will not move much on Monday with the rain and clouds around; morning lows in the upper-60s will climb into the middle 70s. Overnight, isolated showers will continue, limiting lows to the middle-60s.

Up Next: As a cold front moves towards the area on Tuesday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will set up. This time, it could occur closer to Baton Rouge. The rain will be on its way out by Tuesday night, leaving behind sunshine for midweek. However, another chill will accompany the sunshine. By Thursday morning, overnight lows will be back in frost/freeze territory for many.

- Emma Kate C.

