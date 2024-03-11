Monday AM Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, next rainmaker arrives by end of week

Comfortable conditions from the weekend continue into the beginning of the workweek. Rain chances return to the forecast by mid-week.

Today & Tonight: Cool and comfortable conditions kick off the workweek as morning lows around the Capital Area near 50° with low humidity values. We will see variations of sun and clouds throughout the day with the most sunshine by late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hit 72° in Baton Rouge later today. Overnight with limited clouds, temperatures will fall into the mid-40s making for the chilliest night/morning of the week.

Up Next: The forecast stays relatively quiet through the middle of the week. Each afternoon, temperatures will be slightly warmer than the previous day. By Wednesday, a slight chance for showers returns to the area with greater coverage and the opportunity for thunderstorm development by the end of the week. As for now, it seems like the unsettled pattern could linger into the big St. Patrick's day weekend. With many outside events planned, the Storm Station will monitor the timing and intensity of these storms closely throughout the week. Check back in daily for the latest details.

- Emma Kate Cowan

