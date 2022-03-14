Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected $16M

BATON ROUGE- The excitement of mobile sports betting continues to grow, and the numbers say it all.

Ronnie Johns, the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, says that can be seen by the Super Bowl figures.

"We actually, by mobile alone, had $211 million of sports wagering in our state," Johns said.

The state collected more than $16 million from mobile sports betting last month. Sports books at casinos, however, lost millions of dollars from the Super Bowl after the Bengals and Joe Burrow lost. A loss for a fan favorite, but a win for Louisiana.

"A big part of our budget is gaming revenue. This will just add gaming revenue that comes from regular day-to-day activities of the casinos," Johns said.

For Johns, this is important because of where the money will go.

"The real winner out of sports betting is going to be early childhood education. They are going to receive 25% of all the sports betting taxes that are paid," Johns said.

And with the Final Four tipping off in New Orleans in a few weeks, the State will stand to make even more cash.