Latest Weather Blog
Missing Southern University student found shot to death in Covington
COVINGTON - A Southern University student who was reported missing earlier this week was found shot to death in his car.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office initially reported Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, missing on Monday. According to a Facebook post from the office, Dangerfield was last seen heading to work and never returned home.
On Tuesday, the Covington Police Department reported a body found inside of a car left behind a recreation center, off of a local bike trail. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the body as Dangerfield and ruled his death a homicide.
The coroner's office told the Times-Picayune that Dangerfield died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Southern University posted Thursday, mourning Dangerfield's death.
No further details have been released about the cause of death. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is cooperating with the Covington Police Department in an ongoing investigation.
