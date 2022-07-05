79°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing man last seen in Mid-City Saturday night found safe
BATON ROUGE - A man who was last seen Saturday night in Mid-City, has been found safe.
According to State Police, 51-year-old George Tull went missing around South Acadian and Government Street on July 2 shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Troopers said Tull left his home in his Prius Saturday and never returned. His phone, wallet and IDs were still at his home.
Trending News
His family posted on social media Monday night that he has been found safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure
-
WBRZ's 'Fireworks on the Mississippi' a smash hit in Downtown Baton Rouge
-
Runners kick off 4th of July with annual Freedom Mile
-
Thousands expected to turn out for Plaquemine's 4th of July celebration
-
University of Alabama implodes decades-old dormitory