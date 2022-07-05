79°
Missing man last seen in Mid-City Saturday night found safe

8 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 6:06 PM July 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A man who was last seen Saturday night in Mid-City, has been found safe.

According to State Police, 51-year-old George Tull went missing around South Acadian and Government Street on July 2 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said Tull left his home in his Prius Saturday and never returned. His phone, wallet and IDs were still at his home.

His family posted on social media Monday night that he has been found safe.

