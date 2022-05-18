Milk bank in need of donations amid formula shortage

BATON ROUGE - The Milk Depot at Ochsner Medical Center says they are in need of mothers with surplus breast milk to donate.

With the nationwide commercial formula shortage, the milk bank at Ochsner Baptist has received calls from family members across the state requesting donor milk as a formula substitute for their newborn.

Officials say, pasteurized donor human milk is not only a food, but also a medicine which is primarily ordered by physicians and dispensed by Mothers' Milk Bank for assisting in the nutritional support of critically ill Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies.

"Our ability to assist all babies is limited by our supply of donated milk from lactating mothers who have an excess supply. The current inventory needs restocking and we would like to encourage any mother with a surplus of milk to call 504-703-MILK (6455) to determine if she may qualify as a donor and help us feed our critically ill babies."

If a mom is interested in donating human milk, click here for more information.