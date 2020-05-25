82°
Midday deluge floods BR streets
BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain flooded streets during a midday storm Monday.
WBRZ crews recorded video of high water on Corporate Boulevard between College and Citiplace.
Rain is in the forecast each day for at least the next seven days; Not all days will experience heavy rain but some will have more coverage of rain than others.
Plenty of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and into Tuesday.
Some nuisance street flooding on Corporate Blvd in Baton Rouge @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/zIQRtb3AQ6— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 25, 2020
