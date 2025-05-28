Mid City residents say something's attacking their cats

BATON ROUGE - Some residents in mid-city say there's something terrorizing their cats at night.

Since the first of the year, in the Ogden Park neighborhood off S. Acadian Thwy. and Government St. there have been multiple reports about cats being attacked and even killed.

Marsanne Golsby, who has lived in Ogden Park for about 10 years says her cat was killed a couple of weeks ago.

"She was a member of the family," said Golsby.

Her cat was found in a neighbor's yard, attacked at the neck. Golsby posted about what happened on her neighborhood's Facebook page and others posted about similar experiences. Neighborhood posts suggest about a dozen cat attacks have happened so far this year.

A few people may have locked eyes on what's responsible.

"People who stay up later than I do and who get up earlier than I do have seen packs of dogs and have seen them attempt to kill cats," said Golsby.

Another cat attack happened Tuesday. The cat owner found his pet on the back porch with a punctured wound to his rib cage. The cat survived and is recovering at the vet, but it prompted Jared Hromadka to call animal control to put a trap in his front yard.

"We think it's wild dogs," said Hromadka.

Other neighbors in Ogden Park say they plan to place traps. Animal control says it has officers canvassing and patrolling the area several times a day.



