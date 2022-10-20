Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee.

Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.

The request asks for documents from May 1 through Oct. 18 of this year.

Read the public records request letter below:

Please accept this letter as our formal public records request for any and all texts, phone calls, call logs, and emails to or from Anderson (Andy) Dotson, Courtney Humphrey, Lisa Smith, Bob Abbott, Rick Speer, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Darryl Gissel, Kelvin Hill, and Mark Armstrong including any of the following words or phrases: Black & Veatch, Beverage & Diamond, gag order, NDA, non disclosure agreement, non-disclosure agreement, stormwater, stormwater utility, fee, EPA, Graves, enforcement action, DOJ, consent decree from May 1, 2022 through October 18, 2022.

We also request copies of the U.S. and La. v. City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge (M.D. La.) non-disclosure agreements signed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Kelvin Hill, Rick Speer, Anderson (Andy) Dotson, Courtney Humphrey, Bob Abbot, Lisa Smith, Darryl Gissel, and Mark Armstrong.

We request these documents be delivered to the below Councilmembers no later than close of business Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact anyone of us by phone or email.

Sincerely,

Laurie White Adams, Councilmember – District 11

Denise Amoroso, Councilmember – District 8

Dwight Hudson, Councilmember – District 9

Aaron Moak, Councilmember – District 4

Brandon Noel, Councilmember – District 1

Jen Racca, Councilmember – District 12