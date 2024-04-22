Latest Weather Blog
Memorial service set Friday for former Denham Springs mayor who brought Bass Pro to town
DENHAM SPRINGS — A memorial service has been scheduled for Friday for former Denham Springs Mayor James "Jimmy" Durbin, who died last week at age 76.
Visitation at the First Pentecostal Church on Range Avenue will begin at 4 p.m., and a service will start at 6 p.m.
Durbin served 12 years on the City Council and three terms as mayor. He's recognized as among those most responsible for bringing a Bass Pro Shops store to the city. He also supported improving the city's infrastructure, including a new wastewater treatment system.
He also supported improvements in the Range Avenue corridor and the city's historic district, and backed development of the first no–kill municipal animal shelter in the state.
Trending News
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jimmy may be made to PetAid, P.O. Box 608, Denham Springs, LA 70727 or the Livingston Parish Children’s Choir.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday
-
Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest
-
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in...
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$