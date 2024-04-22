Memorial service set Friday for former Denham Springs mayor who brought Bass Pro to town

DENHAM SPRINGS — A memorial service has been scheduled for Friday for former Denham Springs Mayor James "Jimmy" Durbin, who died last week at age 76.

Visitation at the First Pentecostal Church on Range Avenue will begin at 4 p.m., and a service will start at 6 p.m.

Durbin served 12 years on the City Council and three terms as mayor. He's recognized as among those most responsible for bringing a Bass Pro Shops store to the city. He also supported improving the city's infrastructure, including a new wastewater treatment system.

He also supported improvements in the Range Avenue corridor and the city's historic district, and backed development of the first no–kill municipal animal shelter in the state.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jimmy may be made to PetAid, P.O. Box 608, Denham Springs, LA 70727 or the Livingston Parish Children’s Choir.