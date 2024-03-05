Memorial for pregnant LSU employee killed in February car crash set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A yellow ribbon and bouquets of flowers decorate the office where Ashley Grant once mentored students at LSU.

Just over a month ago, the 32-year-old LSU College of Agriculture recruiter was killed in a car accident when she and her colleague were returning from Atlanta, Ga. from a work trip. The crash left Grant's colleague, Henry Hebert, seriously injured.

Grant was about six months pregnant with a daughter when the accident took her life. Despite efforts to save her unborn child, the baby tragically succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Montgomery, Ala.

Retired horticulture instructor Robert "Bob" Mirabello said very few details are known about the deadly wreck, but that it was reported as a single-vehicle accident.

"The best of our knowledge, it was early in the afternoon, weather conditions were good. Just something tragic happened," Mirabello said.

The grief from Grant's untimely death reaches across state lines. To honor her legacy, a scholarship has been established in her name at Auburn University, where Grant graduated college. She earned her master's degree from LSU.

A memorial ceremony for Grant will be held in the Nelson Memorial building on LSU's campus Wednesday, March 6 at 5 p.m.. The service is open to the public.

The other occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash, Henry Hebert, is expected to make a full recovery.