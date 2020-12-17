Mayor's office, medical advisors still mulling Spanish Town Mardi Gras proposals

BATON ROUGE - Spanish Town Mardi Gras officials are still holding out hope that riders will load onto floats and revelers will line up on sidewalks come Feb. 13.

"We can hold out a little bit longer and just kind of see," said Robert King, Spanish Town Mardi Gras Board President. "A lot of our people want a parade."

Whether a parade will roll, and in what fashion, is in the hands of the mayor's office and her medical advisors.

Last week, after requesting a meeting with the mayor's office, Spanish Town Mardi Gras officials sent two proposals to city hall. The first being a watered-down version of the iconic pink parade.

"Cutting down the amount of floats, maybe trying to extend the parade route," said King, describing his proposed changes. "Maybe masks and gloves on the float riders."

The other option is a public event in Spanish Town, possibly similar to the 'reverse parade' Mid City Gras has opted for. King says he's had discussions with the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association on other options should a parade not be allowed.

"They're wanting to decorate their houses and try to have some type of a celebration because it is Spanish Town," King said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the mayor's medical advisory board, comprised of capital area hospitals was still reviewing those options. Last month, a city-parish spokesman told WBRZ officials were working to protect the economy and public health when deciding Mardi Gras plans.

While Spanish Town organizers continue to wait, King says they can't wait much longer. For a Feb. 13 parade, they say they need a decision by Wednesday, Dec. 30. That's two weeks from now and 45 days out from parade day.

"If we have at least 45 days, I think we can put a parade together," King said.

King has acknowledged a parade in February ultimately may not be in the cards with so many competing factors, from liability to safety to logistics. At the same time, he says they're not giving up, aiming to work with the city for some type of Mardi Gras celebration.

"I'm hoping that by the end of December there's a lot of change... And into January and February's looking good to where we can hatch the egg and put them out there," King said.