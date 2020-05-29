Mayor Broome declares day of mourning, fasting to honor lives taken by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday evening that she is joining other mayors across the country in recognizing June 1 as National Day of Mourning and Lament to mark the death of the 100,000 people that died in the US of COVID-19.

"We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost. Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion and traditions and transcends our politics,” Mayor Broome said.

Mayor Broome and Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge are encouraging others to join them as they lament, mourn, and honor the 100,000 lives taken by COVID-19.

According to a news release, Mayor Broome wants to come together to acknowledge the suffering, pray together for the healing of the nation, and recommit to the difficult work ahead.

Mayor Broome will host a Dial-in Prayer Vigil at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Participants can join at 1-408-418-9388, access code: 966 112 656.