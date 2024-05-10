May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month; safety commission reminds drivers to be cautious

BATON ROUGE - In 2022, 82 Louisiana motorcyclists died in crashes. This Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is reminding drivers of ways we can keep that number down.

“A motorcyclist is a vulnerable road user, and a car or truck driver can overlook them with only a cursory glance in the mirror,” said LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman. “We’re urging everyone to take that extra second. Make sure the way is clear before you change lanes or enter the roadway.”

Motorcyclists can also take charge of their own safety by always wearing approved helmets, never driving distracted or drunk, and obeying all traffic laws, especially the speed limit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 35% of the over 6,000 motorcyclists that were killed in crashes nationally in 2022 were speeding prior to their deaths.

“While most of these tragedies are the result of car and truck drivers’ not seeing motorcyclists, we continue to see too many people speeding on bikes,” Freeman said. “Just one death is incredibly sad and totally preventable.”