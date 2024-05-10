Latest Weather Blog
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month; safety commission reminds drivers to be cautious
BATON ROUGE - In 2022, 82 Louisiana motorcyclists died in crashes. This Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is reminding drivers of ways we can keep that number down.
“A motorcyclist is a vulnerable road user, and a car or truck driver can overlook them with only a cursory glance in the mirror,” said LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman. “We’re urging everyone to take that extra second. Make sure the way is clear before you change lanes or enter the roadway.”
Motorcyclists can also take charge of their own safety by always wearing approved helmets, never driving distracted or drunk, and obeying all traffic laws, especially the speed limit.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 35% of the over 6,000 motorcyclists that were killed in crashes nationally in 2022 were speeding prior to their deaths.
Trending News
“While most of these tragedies are the result of car and truck drivers’ not seeing motorcyclists, we continue to see too many people speeding on bikes,” Freeman said. “Just one death is incredibly sad and totally preventable.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
-
LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked...
-
Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges;...
-
Killian shuts off water after tests find coliform; parish says cleaning will...
-
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series