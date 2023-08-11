Massive brush fire shuts down I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi state line

I-10 along the Louisiana-Mississippi state line was shut down in both directions Friday afternoon due to a large brush fire.

Both the New Orleans National Weather Service and Mississippi Highway Patrol issued statements about how the fire affects visibility and driver safety. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

I-10, Hancock County, 2 mile-marker.



The Interstate has been shut down due to a large fire that has compromised driver safety and visibility.



Multiple fire services and first responders are at the scene working.



Drivers can expect major travel delays. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MNy5bIxEQv — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 11, 2023

Many fire services and first responders are working to get rid of the fires.