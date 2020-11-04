Masked man robbed bank in Baker Wednesday morning

BAKER - Police say a man claiming to have a gun robbed a bank in East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday.

The Baker Police Department confirmed to WBRZ it was investigating a robbery at a Chase Bank on Main Street.

Police said the robber walked into the bank around 9 a.m. wearing a head covering and mask. The man reportedly slid a bank teller a note demanding money and warning that he was armed with a gun.

The robber fled the bank before authorities arrived. It's unclear how much money the man took.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Baker Police Department.