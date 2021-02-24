Mary Bird Perkins- Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center: Barbershop Prostate Cancer Screening

BATON ROUGE- Hundreds of men in the Baton Rouge area will be able to get a haircut and get checked for prostate cancer. The Mary Bird Perkins- Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center is holding it's annual Barbershop Prostate Cancer Screening Set at Webb's Barber shop this weekend.



September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and MBP- OLOL Cancer Center is encouraging men to get checked out and reduce their risk of getting sick.



Prostate screenings are for men ages 50 and older who do not have a doctor or have not been screened in the past 12 months.



African-American men are especially encouraged to get screened. Studies show they have a 60 percent higher risk of prostate cancer compared to Caucasians.



The free prostate screening will be at 414 Eddie Robinson Drive on Saturday, September 12th. It goes from 9 AM - 1 PM.