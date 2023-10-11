Latest Weather Blog
Man who broke into ex-girlfriend's home with sledgehammer shot twice by current partner
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and was shot twice by her current partner.
According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jake Rayborn went to the house around 9 a.m. and broke through the door with a sledgehammer.
Once inside, police said Rayborn pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, her 3-year-old child and her current boyfriend. Officers said the boyfriend also grabbed a gun and shot Rayborn twice.
Rayborn was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and then taken to jail. He was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said Rayborn and the victim were separated for four months before the attack happened.
