Man who broke into ex-girlfriend's home with sledgehammer shot twice by current partner

1 hour 19 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 8:47 PM October 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and was shot twice by her current partner. 

According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jake Rayborn went to the house around 9 a.m. and broke through the door with a sledgehammer. 

Once inside, police said Rayborn pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, her 3-year-old child and her current boyfriend. Officers said the boyfriend also grabbed a gun and shot Rayborn twice. 

Rayborn was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and then taken to jail. He was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Police said Rayborn and the victim were separated for four months before the attack happened. 

