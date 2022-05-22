Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for attempted murder captured after manhunt in Gonzales neighborhood
GONZALES - A man suspected of attempted murder was captured after deputies pursued him through an Ascension neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Toran Munson, 37, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. in the area of Southwood Avenue. A large law enforcement presence was spotted in the area as deputies searched for Munson.
The sheriff's office said deputies were looking for Munson related to a reported shooting in Donaldsonville last week. Munson was accused of firing a weapon at a man who was standing outside a truck near the intersection of Oak Street and West 6th Street.
Deputies said the vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the victim was not harmed.
Munson was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and aggravated damage to property.
