Man ties up stranger who wouldn't leave his property, calls police

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A property owner took matters into his own hands when a man invaded his apartment building, tying up the stranger until police arrived.

According to WWL-TV, Eric Hernandez recently purchased a 4-plex on Orleans Avenue near New Orleans City Park. While checking on the building and the workers redoing the floors Wednesday, he found a man in one of the units rummaging through his toolbox.

"I walk in, and this gentleman has my toolbox in his hands, and I asked him what’s he doing with my toolbox," Hernandez said. "He said I’m giving it to you. He was going to steal it."

Hernandez told WWL-TV that the man refused to leave.

"I called 911. He left that unit and went into an occupied unit which happened to be a single lady. I called her. She came. When she came, he swung a radio at her. That’s when I had to step in."

Hernandez said he grabbed the man, tackled him to the ground, and tied him up with an extension cord and half of a ratchet strap.

He then posted pictures of the alleged intruder on social media.

"I tried to let him go first, and he went around the block and came back again," Hernandez said. "I felt I needed to tie him up until the police came."

An officer with the New Orleans Police Department came to pick up the man about an hour later. The police department classified the case as a "mental disturbance," and the intruder was taken to a facility for evaluation, according to WWL-TV.

No charges have been filed after the incident.

"He wasn’t in here trying to break anything," Hernandez said. "He possibly could have been stealing, or he really felt in his mind that he lived there."

Hernandez is unsure of how the man was able to enter the building, but he said workers may have left a door unlocked.

"At no time did I feel threatened by him," Hernandez said. "He just was spaced out."