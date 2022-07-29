Latest Weather Blog
Man ticketed after pinning worker against garbage truck in Thursday morning crash
BATON ROUGE - A waste collection employee was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car.
Police said the driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Mason Phelps, was issued a citation for careless operation and driving with an expired license plate.
Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.
Two Good Samaritans who work near the scene helped keep the man calm as police arrives, and called the scene gruesome.
"We heard screaming, we honestly thought it was one of our kids throwing a temper tantrum, and we walked out to a gruesome scene," Brooke Brewer said.
"There was blood everywhere, and it didn't take long for it to get like that so I didn't want him to bleed out," Darcy Crumholt.
Witnesses said two employees were on the back of the truck when a car passed another in the left lane. When the car moved back into the right lane, it collided with the garbage truck, pinning one employee while the other was able to jump out of the way.
Trending News
The exact extent of the worker's injuries is unclear, but sources said the worker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot...
-
Police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car on Highland...
-
CATS board unwilling to interview after Metro Council decision to investigate
-
LSU looking to the future after wrapping up Kirby Smith demolition
-
EBR City-Parish aggressively tackling blight, conducting new survey
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West