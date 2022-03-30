79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man reports being stabbed but offering little information to Ascension deputies

Wednesday, March 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a complaint of a man stabbed while driving down Airline Highway Wednesday.

The man reported he had been stabbed.  He was in a vehicle with a friend when the pair pulled into the shopping center parking lot at the corner of Duplessis/Germany Roads and Airline Highway sometime after 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.  He is expected to survive, sources said.

Neither the person stabbed or the person they were with are being helpful with the investigation.

It was unclear where the person was stabbed, but it did not happen at the shopping center.

The situation was in a highly-trafficked area where people noticed a flurry of crime scene investigators.  It appears unrelated to a separate investigation where an elderly woman was killed by her husband around the same time.  Deputies were dispatched to the scene about two miles away.  Click HERE for the details

