79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elderly man shoots, kills wife in Ascension Wednesday

30 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 2:58 PM March 30, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - An elderly man is in custody after he killed his wife, sources told WBRZ.

The man shot his wife around lunchtime Wednesday at a home off Hwy. 42 east of Airline.  

Sources told WBRZ, the man in his 80s and the woman, his wife, is in her 70s.  Their identities have not been released.

There was no immediate danger to the public, sources said.

The victim was shot.

Trending News

This is a breaking news story.  Watch or stream WBRZ newscasts all afternoon.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days