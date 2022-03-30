79°
Elderly man shoots, kills wife in Ascension Wednesday
PRAIRIEVILLE - An elderly man is in custody after he killed his wife, sources told WBRZ.
The man shot his wife around lunchtime Wednesday at a home off Hwy. 42 east of Airline.
Sources told WBRZ, the man in his 80s and the woman, his wife, is in her 70s. Their identities have not been released.
There was no immediate danger to the public, sources said.
The victim was shot.
This is a breaking news story. Watch or stream WBRZ newscasts all afternoon.
