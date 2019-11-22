77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man involved in Ascension youth basketball program booked on molestation charges

Friday, November 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DUTCHTOWN - A man who helps run a basketball league for children in Ascension Parish is accused of molesting multiple children. 
 
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Jermaine Miles, 39, was arrested Thursday on five counts of molestation of a juvenile. The sheriff's office said it received a complaint Nov. 13 that involved three different juveniles.

Miles is currently listed as a Gym Commissioner on the Ascension Youth Basketball Association's website.

A spokesperson said while none of the current charges are believed to involve children in the basketball program, the department is still working to determine whether there are any other allegations.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he's being held on a $1 million bond.

