45°
Latest Weather Blog
Man injured by gunfire on Pampas Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot along Pampas Street off of Plank Road Saturday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU APARTMENT FIRE
-
Fire erupts in LSU off-camps apartment complex overnight
-
Senior at The Dunham School uses theatrical gifts and creativity to make...
-
Edwin Edwards' hand-written will leaves everything to his youngest son
-
Two arrested in vicious armed robbery that sent elderly man to hospital