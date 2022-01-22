45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man injured by gunfire on Pampas Street

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot along Pampas Street off of Plank Road Saturday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 

No more information was immediately available. 

