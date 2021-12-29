Man hits victim in the head with brick after argument about lighter

75°
4 years 1 week 15 hours ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 8:52 AM December 22, 2017 in Crime
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS- Police from the New Orleans Police Department are looking for a man  they say hit another person in the head with a brick during an argument.

WWL-TV reports the argument was over a lighter. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Beach got into an argument on Dec. 14 with the victim in the 1100 block of Margaret Place in the Warehouse District.

The victim told police that Beach accused him of having his lighter, which the victim said he did not have. Police said that Beach left the area but came back later with a brick wrapped in fabric and hit the victim. The attack fractured the victim's skull.

Anyone with information about Beach's whereabouts is asked to call 504-822-1111.

