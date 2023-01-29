Man found shot to death near crashed vehicle in New Orleans neighborhood Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a crashed vehicle in the Algiers neighborhood late Saturday night.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV it responded to a report of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive in Algiers just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound near a crashed vehicle. The victim died at the scene, according to the news outlet.

Police haven't released information about how the crash or the shooting happened, but the NOPD homicide unit is to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.