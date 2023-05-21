72°
Man found shot to death near corner of Tuscarora Street and Weller Avenue

Sunday, May 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death near the corner of Tuscarora Street and Weller Avenue on Sunday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 52-year-old Tyron Davis was found just after 8 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say information about motive or suspects are still unknown. 

