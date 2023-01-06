Man could serve life sentence after being arrested for allegedly raping child

BATON ROUGE - Investigators arrested a man for allegedly raping a juvenile, and if charged, he could be facing a life sentence.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Christopher Morgan, 31, for two counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile and two counts of production of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives went undercover and posed as a 28-year-old woman who had an 8-year-old daughter. Detectives communicated with Morgan, and over the course of their conversations, Morgan allegedly admitted to creating pornographic images with girls under 10 years old.

Their conversations also led to Morgan admitting to raping multiple girls under 10 years old.

The Bureau arrested Morgan and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond has not yet been set.

First-degree rape of a juvenile under 10 is punishable by a life sentence.