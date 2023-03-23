Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 children, facing life in prison

WEST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing two life sentences after a jury convicted him of aggravated rape and sexual battery against children.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Tyrone M. Sajna, 52, was convicted Thursday of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery against two children. The victims were between the ages of eight and 12 at the time of the assaults.

18th JDC Judge Tonya Lurry set sentencing for Sajna for April 24. Aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13 carries a mandatory life sentence of prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

“This case involved disgusting cases of abuse and violence against children that will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said. “We will bring these cases to trial. We will get convictions, and we will seek the toughest sentence possible. In this case, Sajna will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he should be.”