Man convicted again in sexual assault of 12-year-old at church

3 hours 24 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, September 23 2021 Sep 23, 2021 September 23, 2021 11:56 AM September 23, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a 2012 sex crime involving a pre-teen at a local church was convicted a second time after he was granted a second trial in East Baton Rouge.

Kevin Guzman, 28, was found guilty in 2019, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision banning convictions by non-unanimous juries led to that conviction being tossed. 

Guzman was accused of forcing a 12-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him on two different occasions when he was 19 years old. One of those incidents reportedly happened in the soundproof production room of a church.

The Advocate reports Guzman was convicted again Tuesday on a charge of sexual battery and will face sentencing Jan. 11.

