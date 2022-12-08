Man attempted to steal marked Hummer from jail property, said he was a deputy taking it to be serviced

ST. TAMMANY - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly walked onto jail property and tried to steal a marked sheriff's office Hummer in broad daylight; when jail staff confronted him, he said he was a deputy taking the vehicle to be serviced.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Pete Dunhurst, 53, was seen walking up to the vehicle and climbing into the driver's seat Tuesday morning. Jail employees walked up to him and asked what he was doing, and Dunhurst allegedly told them that he was with the STPSO Narcotics Division and that he was taking the vehicle to be serviced.

The staff, "knowing this information to be false," called a patrol deputy, who was reportedly familiar with Dunhurst, having arrested him in November when he was caught trying to break into a home. Dunhurst allegedly said he was with the Narcotics Division during his November arrest, as well.

"Don't pretend to be the police when you are talking to the police," the sheriff's office said. "We tend to know who our coworkers are."

Dunhurst was arrested for one count each of vehicle burglary, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.