Man arrested in Ascension neighborhood facing 450 counts of child porn charges

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man taken into custody after law enforcement spent hours at a home in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Thursday was booked on child porn charges.

Law enforcement officers were first spotted outside the home on N Autumn Avenue early Thursday morning. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, which is part of the Attorney General's office, said it arrived around 8:15 a.m., and agents remained there for hours.

According to jail records, Kristopher Uhrbach, 34, was booked on charges of pornography involving juveniles and crime against nature.

Uhrbach was seen being taken away in handcuffs shortly before 11 a.m.

Authorities later said Uhrbach was charged with 450 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 60 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation was initiated following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Attorney General's office said.