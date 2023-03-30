Man arrested for five attempted murder counts after shootout near schools

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday for an alleged shootout that happened next door to three schools, injuring a small child.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Kentrell Jones, 41, was arrested Wednesday for five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jones told detectives that he was sitting outside when two people came up to his home and accused him of breaking a window on their property. An argument followed and soon became physical, and Jones, who thought one of the people had a gun, went inside and retrieved a firearm, shooting at the two as they ran away.

In the process, Jones hit a car that had a mother and her two small children inside. One of the children was injured by broken glass.

Jones' residence is located near Woodlawn Elementary, Woodlawn High, and Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Schools. WBRZ has asked the school system to find out if the schools were put into lockdown.

Jones was arrested for five counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and two counts of criminal damage to property.