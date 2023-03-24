82°
Man arrested for arson after setting fire in his apartment
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man for aggravated arson after reportedly he set his apartment on fire Wednesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators arrested Russell Vonaa, 41, for aggravated arson Friday. Vonaa allegedly set fire to his apartment on Alaska Street, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
Officials did not say why he set the fire or whether anyone was hurt.
