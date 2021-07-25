Man arrested for alleged child abuse, 5-month-old baby in critical condition

DERIDDER - A man was arrested for the alleged child abuse of a 5-month-old boy who is in critical condition.

The American Press reported that Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Levi Darbonne, 23, after a baby boy with serious injuries was brought to a hospital by his mother.

Hospital staff told deputies the child had visible bruises on his face and neck that were non-accidental.

The deputies discovered the child had been in the care of Darbonne, the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The American Press said deputies took Darbonne into custody later that day on July 20. He was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.