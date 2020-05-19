84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man and woman found dead inside their Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an apparent homicide involving two people at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called before before noon Tuesday to the apartment building on W Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road. The department says a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment unit.
Police identified the two as Roland Franklin, 38, and Saydie Thomas, 24. Investigators say they both lived at the apartment.
Police have said the investigation is being handled as a homicide, but no other details about the incident have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mall of Louisiana, Tanger Outlets reopen in 'Phase One' of state-wide reopening
-
Man and woman found dead inside Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith