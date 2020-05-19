Man and woman found dead inside their Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an apparent homicide involving two people at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called before before noon Tuesday to the apartment building on W Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road. The department says a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment unit.

Police identified the two as Roland Franklin, 38, and Saydie Thomas, 24. Investigators say they both lived at the apartment.

Police have said the investigation is being handled as a homicide, but no other details about the incident have been released.