Man allegedly woke his father after shooting sibling: 'Go check on your son, I just shot him'

BATON ROUGE - A 42-year-old man was booked after he allegedly shot his brother in the legs and then woke their father to tell him about it.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at Floyd Smith's home on Rhine Avenue, in a neighborhood off Staring Lane.

At the house, officers spoke to a Smith's father, who said he woke to Smith banging on his bedroom window.

"You need to go check on your son, I just shot him," Smith told his father, according to arrest documents.

The man said he was also father to the victim, identified as Smith's brother. Police found the victim roughly two blocks from the shooting scene, and he was taken to a hospital.

Smith was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.