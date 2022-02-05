Man allegedly shot family dog during domestic disturbance in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his family dog during a domestic disturbance.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said David Mack, 62, was arguing with a woman Saturday at a residence on Hwy 435 in Talisheek.

The woman told deputies that Mack pulled a gun during the argument, but instead of shooting at her, he fired the weapon toward a dog kennel in the house.

The family dog, a German shepherd, was struck by the gunfire, according to deputies. Mack then drove the dog to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment.

According to the veterinarian, the German shepherd is expected to survive.

Deputies located Mack at the clinic and took him into custody. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm, and one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal.